Utility Stores To Remain Open From 9 A.m. To 8 P.m.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 02:10 PM

Utility stores to remain open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Utility stores of the district would remain open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily in order to provide facility of purchasing commodities to citizens after "Aftaar" timing

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Utility stores of the district would remain open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily in order to provide facility of purchasing commodities to citizens after "Aftaar" timing.

According to a notification received by the district administration, the provincial government has directed to extend timing to utility stores in order to provide facility of purchasing food items after "Aftaar" timing.

The utility store administration has been directed to ensure implementation of SoP regarding Covid-19 including social distancing, masks, sanitizer and others.

The administration has been directed to display rates lists of commodities at prominent places of the stores.

The local people has lauded the government for giving this facility. They said that the opening of utility stores after "Aftaar" timing would facilitate them purchase commodities without any hurdle.

