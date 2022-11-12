Utmankhel elders demands Utmankhel division, tehsil status to Mandal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) ::Bajaur people Saturday held a jirga and demanded the establishment of Utmankhel division and restoration of Mandal tehsil.

According to details, a grand jirga of Utmankhel tribe was held in Ghani Adda Ground.

The elders demanded Utmankhel division, restoration of Mandal teshil and tehsil status for Gharshamozai.

The elders also constituted a ten-member committee to devise future strategy relating to demands and holding of a second jirga.

It was decided that a plan would also be decided in the next jirga to contact concerned authorities for advancing demands.