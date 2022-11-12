Utmankhel Elders Demands Utmankhel Division, Tehsil Status To Mandal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 12, 2022 | 05:50 PM
BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) ::Bajaur people Saturday held a jirga and demanded the establishment of Utmankhel division and restoration of Mandal tehsil.
According to details, a grand jirga of Utmankhel tribe was held in Ghani Adda Ground.
The elders demanded Utmankhel division, restoration of Mandal teshil and tehsil status for Gharshamozai.
The elders also constituted a ten-member committee to devise future strategy relating to demands and holding of a second jirga.
It was decided that a plan would also be decided in the next jirga to contact concerned authorities for advancing demands.