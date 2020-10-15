UrduPoint.com
UTS Delegation Calls On FESCO Chief

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 03:41 PM

A delegation of Upper Technical Staff (UTS) headed by Chairman Azam Zafar called on FESCO Chief Executive Officer Engr Arshad Munir at his office here Thursday

FESCO Chief said that FESCO would utilize all its resources to solve the problems being faced by the Line Superintends (LSs) who were working at front line for provision of uninterrupted power supply to consumers.

Chairman UTS greeted the Eng. Arshad Munir for assuming the charge of Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

He said that despite limited resources, Line Superintendents and SubStation Operators (SSO) were striving hard to provide continuous powersupply to consumers.

More Stories From Pakistan

