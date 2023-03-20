UVAS Alumni Association holds 13th annual reunion

Alumni Association of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore organized its 13th annual reunion at city campus here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ):Alumni Association of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore organized its 13th annual reunion at city campus here on Monday.

Founder vice chancellor Prof Dr Manzoor Qureshi presided over the reunion function while former vice chancellors Prof Dr Muhammad Nawaz and Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha were the guests of honor and a large number of alumni from abroad, across Pakistan and officers from the Livestock department participated.

Various activities like special prayers for the deceased alumni members, sports competitions (rifle shooting, rowing), stage performances (singing, derwaish raqs, dhamaal, cultural walk), fireworks, funny questions & answers featured the event.

Prominent comedian Jawad Waseem also performed and enthralled the participants with his stand-up comedy.

Speaking on the occasion, founder Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Manzoor Qureshi said the UVAS was a historic institution where students were getting education from all over the Pakistan and even from different parts of the world.

In his welcome address, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad spoke about the UVAS flood relief activities in the worst flood affected areas in different provinces of (South Punjab, Sindh, KP and Baluchistan) during flood 2022. He called for more donations from the UVAS alumni for providing livestock under the initiative "Economic revival of flood affected families". He said the UVAS added a new course "Livestock Emergency & Disaster Management" to DVM curriculum.

At the end of event, Prof Manzoor along with Prof Nasim and other dignitaries distributedprizes and gifts among the winners of rifle shooting and rowing competitions.