UVAS Arranges Awareness Walk, Seminar On Breast Cancer
Muhammad Irfan Published October 21, 2024 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore in collaboration with Pink Ribbon Organization,
King Edward Medical University Lahore and Mayo Cancer Care Hospital Manawan Lahore organized an awareness walk and seminar on Breast Cancer with the theme of “Together We can Defeat Breast Cancer”
at City Campus here on Monday.
Dean Faculty of Veterinary Science Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani led the walk while Chairman Department
of Parasitology Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Dr Jaweria Ali Khan and number of students & faculty members participated.
Later, in seminar speakers spoke about the introduction, awareness prevention, management diagnosis
and treatment of the breast cancer.
The objective of seminar was to create awareness among the students, faculty members and general
public especially woman regarding diagnostics method & treatment techniques and management of the
patient etc.
