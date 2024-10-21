UVAS arranges awareness walk, seminar on Breast Cancer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore in collaboration with Pink Ribbon Organization,

King Edward Medical University Lahore and Mayo Cancer Care Hospital Manawan Lahore organized an awareness walk and seminar on Breast Cancer with the theme of “Together We can Defeat Breast Cancer”

at City Campus here on Monday.

Dean Faculty of Veterinary Science Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani led the walk while Chairman Department

of Parasitology Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Dr Jaweria Ali Khan and number of students & faculty members participated.

Later, in seminar speakers spoke about the introduction, awareness prevention, management diagnosis

and treatment of the breast cancer.

The objective of seminar was to create awareness among the students, faculty members and general

public especially woman regarding diagnostics method & treatment techniques and management of the

patient etc.