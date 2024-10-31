UVAS Arranges Seminar, Cooking Competition To Mark World Food Day
Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2024 | 06:36 PM
The Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) and Food and Nutrition Society (FNS) arranged a two-day event to mark the World Food Day at UVAS City Campus on Thursday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) and Food and Nutrition Society (FNS) arranged a two-day event to mark the World Food Day at UVAS City Campus on Thursday.
The competition featured a vibrant cooking competition and a creative innovative poster competition, showcasing the culinary talents and innovative ideas of the participants. 44 teams participated in the poster competition and 46 teams participated in the cooking competition.
Later a seminar also arranged on World Food Day with the theme “Right to foods for a better life and a better future”.
Provincial Manager of the World Food Program Ms Amara Khan, Quality Specialist at Nestle Pakistan Ms Neelam Sana, Director of Supplier Chain at Fauji Fresh and Freeze Mr Mohammed Ahmed and Quality Assurance Head at Bundu Khan Foods Mr Mubeen Arshad Awan were the guest speakers.
Their presentations highlighted the importance of food security, nutrition and sustainable practices in addressing global food challenges.
Meanwhile, the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore arranged a farewell ceremony for Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam final year DVM students who successfully completed their internship at UVAS Lahore.
Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Muhammad Younus (DLA.I, T.I) presided over the ceremony while Dr Saeed Ahmad Soomro, Dean Faculty of Veterinary Science Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani, Dr Aijaz Ali Channa and number of students were present.
Recent Stories
Over 196,000 suspected criminals arrested in Punjab
PSX continues with bearish trend, loses 1,319 points
Global stocks decline after weak Wall Street lead
Suzuki Every: A New Chapter in Pakistan’s Automotive Landscape
Botswana counts votes as ruling party vies to extend six-decade rule
Eurozone inflation rebounds more than expected in October
2024 University Alliance of Belt & Road forum highlights digital, green developm ..
Rupee sheds 06 paisa against dollar
Bank of Japan leaves main interest rate unchanged
Pakistani Companies participate in Beauty World Middle East 2024
ICAP’s CFO Conference Emphasizes Inclusive Growth and Strategic Business Trans ..
Energy giant Shell reports drop in third-quarter net profit
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Martyred officer's family given house21 minutes ago
-
Over 196,000 suspected criminals arrested in Punjab13 minutes ago
-
2 handed down life terms twice in 2022 Chakri double murder case31 minutes ago
-
MDA architect software ready to speed up map plan scrutiny, approval procedure31 minutes ago
-
HEC, University of Utah partner to promote capacity building in universities41 minutes ago
-
Women University observes International Climate Action Day41 minutes ago
-
BKMC’s Microbiology Lab archives NEQAP certification for quality excellence50 minutes ago
-
SU sets 30pc cut-off score for bachelor’s admissions for academic year 202551 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM meets families of 7 labourers martyred in Panjgur51 minutes ago
-
Additional IGP distributes modern patrol cars among 15 Police51 minutes ago
-
955,000 children vaccinated in 3 days51 minutes ago
-
Punjab ombudsperson stresses women protection from violence1 hour ago