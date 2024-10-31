UVAS arranges seminar, cooking competition to mark World Food Day

The Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) and Food and Nutrition Society (FNS) arranged a two-day event to mark the World Food Day at UVAS City Campus on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) and Food and Nutrition Society (FNS) arranged a two-day event to mark the World Food Day at UVAS City Campus on Thursday.

The competition featured a vibrant cooking competition and a creative innovative poster competition, showcasing the culinary talents and innovative ideas of the participants. 44 teams participated in the poster competition and 46 teams participated in the cooking competition.

Later a seminar also arranged on World Food Day with the theme “Right to foods for a better life and a better future”.

Provincial Manager of the World Food Program Ms Amara Khan, Quality Specialist at Nestle Pakistan Ms Neelam Sana, Director of Supplier Chain at Fauji Fresh and Freeze Mr Mohammed Ahmed and Quality Assurance Head at Bundu Khan Foods Mr Mubeen Arshad Awan were the guest speakers.

Their presentations highlighted the importance of food security, nutrition and sustainable practices in addressing global food challenges.

Meanwhile, the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore arranged a farewell ceremony for Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam final year DVM students who successfully completed their internship at UVAS Lahore.

Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Muhammad Younus (DLA.I, T.I) presided over the ceremony while Dr Saeed Ahmad Soomro, Dean Faculty of Veterinary Science Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani, Dr Aijaz Ali Channa and number of students were present.