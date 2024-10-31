Open Menu

UVAS Arranges Seminar, Cooking Competition To Mark World Food Day

Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2024 | 06:36 PM

UVAS arranges seminar, cooking competition to mark World Food Day

The Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) and Food and Nutrition Society (FNS) arranged a two-day event to mark the World Food Day at UVAS City Campus on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) and Food and Nutrition Society (FNS) arranged a two-day event to mark the World Food Day at UVAS City Campus on Thursday.

The competition featured a vibrant cooking competition and a creative innovative poster competition, showcasing the culinary talents and innovative ideas of the participants. 44 teams participated in the poster competition and 46 teams participated in the cooking competition.

Later a seminar also arranged on World Food Day with the theme “Right to foods for a better life and a better future”.

Provincial Manager of the World Food Program Ms Amara Khan, Quality Specialist at Nestle Pakistan Ms Neelam Sana, Director of Supplier Chain at Fauji Fresh and Freeze Mr Mohammed Ahmed and Quality Assurance Head at Bundu Khan Foods Mr Mubeen Arshad Awan were the guest speakers.

Their presentations highlighted the importance of food security, nutrition and sustainable practices in addressing global food challenges.

Meanwhile, the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore arranged a farewell ceremony for Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam final year DVM students who successfully completed their internship at UVAS Lahore.

Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Muhammad Younus (DLA.I, T.I) presided over the ceremony while Dr Saeed Ahmad Soomro, Dean Faculty of Veterinary Science Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani, Dr Aijaz Ali Channa and number of students were present.

Related Topics

Sindh Lahore World Agriculture Neelam Tando Jam University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Event Nestle Pakistan Limited

Recent Stories

Over 196,000 suspected criminals arrested in Punja ..

Over 196,000 suspected criminals arrested in Punjab

13 minutes ago
 PSX continues with bearish trend, loses 1,319 poin ..

PSX continues with bearish trend, loses 1,319 points

7 minutes ago
 Global stocks decline after weak Wall Street lead

Global stocks decline after weak Wall Street lead

7 minutes ago
 Suzuki Every: A New Chapter in Pakistan’s Automo ..

Suzuki Every: A New Chapter in Pakistan’s Automotive Landscape

2 hours ago
 Botswana counts votes as ruling party vies to exte ..

Botswana counts votes as ruling party vies to extend six-decade rule

7 minutes ago
 Eurozone inflation rebounds more than expected in ..

Eurozone inflation rebounds more than expected in October

7 minutes ago
2024 University Alliance of Belt & Road forum high ..

2024 University Alliance of Belt & Road forum highlights digital, green developm ..

7 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 06 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 06 paisa against dollar

4 minutes ago
 Bank of Japan leaves main interest rate unchanged

Bank of Japan leaves main interest rate unchanged

4 minutes ago
 Pakistani Companies participate in Beauty World Mi ..

Pakistani Companies participate in Beauty World Middle East 2024

3 hours ago
 ICAP’s CFO Conference Emphasizes Inclusive Growt ..

ICAP’s CFO Conference Emphasizes Inclusive Growth and Strategic Business Trans ..

3 hours ago
 Energy giant Shell reports drop in third-quarter n ..

Energy giant Shell reports drop in third-quarter net profit

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan