UVAS Arranges Walk And Seminar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2025 | 05:30 PM

UVAS arranges walk and seminar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The Qiraat & Naat Society of the University of Veterinary and Animals Sciences Lahore arranged walk and seminar to mark Yom-e-Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat Peace Be Upon Him in befitting manners here at City Campus Lahore.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Muhammad Younus (DLA.I, T.

I) led the walk in the city campus while deans, director chairman/chairpersons and a large number of students from different departments, faculty members and administrative staff participated in the walk.

Later in the seminar, Prof Dr Muhammad Arshad Naqshbandi from Islamia Collage Railway Road was the guest speaker and said safeguarding the honour of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is not just a duty for every Muslim but a sacred trust that we uphold with absolute conviction.

