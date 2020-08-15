UrduPoint.com
UVAS Celebrates Independence Day In Befitting Manner

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 12:53 AM

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore celebrated the 73rd Independence Day (I-Day) of Pakistan in a befitting manner, on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ):The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore celebrated the 73rd Independence Day (I-Day) of Pakistan in a befitting manner, on Friday.

According to a UVAS spokesperson, flag-hoisting ceremonies, walks, seminars, national songs, music performances, debates and cake-cutting ceremonies, featured the day at all UVAS campuses.

The day began with Quran Khwani and special prayers in the university mosque for the martyrs and for the progress and prosperity of the country and university.

Later, a flag-hoisting ceremony was arranged at the City Campus. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad hoisted the national flag while faculty members and administrative staff attended in large numbers.

The university also arranged a walk. The VC led the walk while faculty members and staff participated in the walk.

Later, a seminar was organised on campus where Professor Dr Nasim congratulated the university employees and students on celebrating the Independence Day.

He asked them to work hard with honesty and dedication for the progress of the university and the country. He also called for abiding by the sayings of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and vision of Allam Iqbal. He also lauded the outstanding services of Chairman Institute of Microbiology Professor Dr Tahir Yaqub and his team for standardising the disease diagnosis protocols. He also lauded UVAS scientists for successfully isolating SARS-COV-2 from sewerage water that helped the government in identifying coronavirus hotspots for smart lockdown.

Similar flag-hoisting ceremonies and walks were also held at Ravi Campus Pattoki, College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences(CVAS) Jhang,Para-Veterinary Institute Karor Lal-Eason Layyah and Khan Bahadur Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmad Para-Veterinary Collage (KBCMA CVAS) Narowal.

