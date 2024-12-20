UVAS Condolence References
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore and its all campuses on Friday arranged condolence references for former Dean Faculty of Veterinary Science/Ex-Chairman Department of Pathology, Prof Dr Zafar Iqbal Chaudhary, who passed away on December 18.
UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Younus and a large number of university staff, faculty members and students prayed for the departed soul and paid rich tribute to the services of the late Prof Dr Zafar Iqbal Chaudhary.
