UVAS Condolence References

Published December 20, 2024

UVAS condolence references

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore and its all campuses on Friday arranged condolence references for former Dean Faculty of Veterinary Science/Ex-Chairman Department of Pathology, Prof Dr Zafar Iqbal Chaudhary, who passed away on December 18.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Younus and a large number of university staff, faculty members and students prayed for the departed soul and paid rich tribute to the services of the late Prof Dr Zafar Iqbal Chaudhary.

