UVAS convocation to be held on 23rd

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) The 14th convocation of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore has been scheduled to be held on November 23 at the City Campus here.

Chancellor/Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman will preside over the convocation.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired a meeting of the conveners and secretaries

of subcommittees and reviewed preparations for the convocation.

The conveners of sub-committees briefed the meeting on the working of their respective

committees.

A full dress rehearsal for the convocation will be arranged at City Campus on November 22.