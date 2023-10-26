Open Menu

UVAS Convocation To Be Held On 23rd

Muhammad Irfan Published October 26, 2023 | 05:59 PM

UVAS convocation to be held on 23rd

The 14th convocation of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore has been scheduled to be held on November 23 at the City Campus here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) The 14th convocation of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore has been scheduled to be held on November 23 at the City Campus here.

Chancellor/Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman will preside over the convocation.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired a meeting of the conveners and secretaries

of subcommittees and reviewed preparations for the convocation.

The conveners of sub-committees briefed the meeting on the working of their respective

committees.

A full dress rehearsal for the convocation will be arranged at City Campus on November 22.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab November University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences

Recent Stories

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilater ..

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilateral ties, regional, global deve ..

2 hours ago
 &#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launche ..

&#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launched in Dubai

2 hours ago
 Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

5 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

6 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

6 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

7 hours ago
Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

9 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

9 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

10 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

10 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan