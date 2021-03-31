UrduPoint.com
UVAS COVID-19 Testing Team Gets Appreciation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 11:52 PM

UVAS COVID-19 testing team gets appreciation

The Primary & Secondary Health Care Department, Punjab and Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council (PVMC) awarded certificates of appreciation to the COVID-19 testing team of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ):The Primary & Secondary Health Care Department, Punjab and Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council (PVMC) awarded certificates of appreciation to the COVID-19 testing team of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore.

The Health department Punjab and PVMC appreciated the efforts of Prof Dr Tahir Yaqub and his team of faculty members and volunteers for their dedicated efforts in providing COVID-19 testing services throughout the pandemic at the BSL-3 Laboratory for Emerging Pathogens, Institute of Microbiology of UVAS.

On behalf of the Primary & Secondary Health Care Department, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad distributed the certificates of appreciation.

Prof Nasim appreciated the services of the COVID-19 team and said that UVAS is committed to contributing to the best of its capabilities to the efforts of the government in the fight against coronavirus.

PVMC President Prof Dr Masood Rabbani also appreciated the outstanding services of this team during the COVID-19 pandemic.

