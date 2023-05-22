UVAS dairy forum seminar on Thursday

UrduPoint.com

The Department of Dairy Technology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore is arranging the 'Dairy Forum-2' seminar with the theme "Achieving food security through climate resilient sustainable dairy value chain" on Thursday

The event is being held under the Department of Dairy Technology project 'Capacity building of dairy farmers & industry stakeholders on milk value chain'.

Chairman Planning and Development Punjab Ali Sarfaraz Hussain will be the chief guest while Secretary Livestock and Dairy Development Department Punjab Muhammad Masoud Anwar will be the guest of honour at the function. UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, Vice Chancellor University of Education Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha and DG Punjab Food Authority Raja Jahangir Anwar will also be present.

Project Director Dr Muhammad Junaid will brief the Forum on achievements of the 'Capacity building project on milk value chain' during 2021-2023.

Speakers will highlight various aspects of dairy like sustainable development goals in dairy business, challenges of sustainable dairy value chains, significance of dairy development and importance of regulatory framework for dairy sector. Dairy farmers will also share their success stories with the forum audience. Livestock farmers and dairy professionals, researchers, academicians and students will attend the forum.

