UVAS Distributes Livestock Among Flood Affected Families

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2023 | 08:49 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ):The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore under its Flood Relief & Assistance Campaign arranged livestock distribution ceremony at Para Veterinary Institute (PVI) Karor Lal Eason, Layyah (sub-campus of UVAS) under the initiative "Economic revival of flood affected families." UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed presided over the ceremony while Assistant Director Livestock Layyah Dr Tariq Gudara, Convener UVAS flood relief campaign Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ijaz, Principal (PVI) Dr Absar Ahmad Randhawa and number of staff members of UVAS and flood victims families attended the ceremony.

While addressing the ceremony, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed said that UVAS has played national duty by providing veterinary services as well as community welfare services in different provinces (South Punjab, Sindh, KP and Baluchistan) of Pakistan during flood 2022. He mentioned that today's ceremony is in the continuation of UVAS flood relief campaign especially to uplift the economic status and potential of flood affected families.

During the ceremony, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad distributed dairy animals including cattle along with sheep and goats among flood affected families from Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, Fazilpur, Rajanpur, Taunsa, Rojhan and Khairpur (Sindh).

Dr Tariq Gudara appreciated the efforts of UVAS community work for the economically strengthening of the flood affected families. He thanked Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed for initiating such worthful community services.

Earlier, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ijaz briefed about UVAS flood relief and assistance campaign. He said that UVAS provided relief services along with goods (ration packets/mineral water, kitchen unit, cloths, blanket/quilts, seed packets, medicine, shelter, mosquito nets) along with other necessary items among flood affected families of total worth over 30 million rupees in transparent manner.

Dr Absar Ahmed presented the vote of thanks.

