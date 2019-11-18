UVAS holds All Pakistan Qiraat, Naat competitions

UrduPoint.com
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ):Qiraat and Naat Society of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged All Pakistan Qiraat and Naat competitions here on Thursday.

A total of 45 institutions from the country participated in the competitions.

The Government Collage University Faisalabad won the trophy and declared as the winner of this contest.

In Qiraat boys contest, Mubasshar Ahmad of Government Central Modal School Lahore won the first position, Qari Muhammad Riaz of Lahore Garrison University got the second while Abdullah Raza of Government Collage University Faisalabad attained the third position.

In Qiraat Girls contest, Nawal Tayyeb of University of Okara won the first position, Tooba Rauf of Lahore Collage for woman University got the second while Tayyaba Mukhtar of Government Collage University Lahore stood on the third position.

In Naat Boys Contest, Hamza Hanif of Government Islamia College Railway Road Lahore won the first position, Auon Muhammad of Numl, Lahore got the second while Muhammad Salman of Government Collage University Faisalabad stood on the third position.

In Naat Girls Contest, Noreena Imtiaz of Punjab University Lahore won the first position, Arooj Ahmad of MAO Collage Lahore got the second position while Rida Khan of Government Collage University Lahore got the third position.

Later, Acting Vice Chancellor Government Collage University Lahore Prof Dr Sultan Shah was the chief guest of the contest and distributed trophy, shields and certificates among the winners of these contests while UVAS Principle Officer Student Affair Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Prof Dr Yasin Tipu, Senior Tutor Associate Prof Dr Ali Raza Awan, President Qiraat and Naat Society Hafiz Muhammad Shakirand besides a large number of students from different institutions were also present.

