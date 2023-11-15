Open Menu

UVAS Holds China-Pakistan Training Forum On Livestock Disease Control

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 15, 2023 | 05:25 PM

UVAS holds China-Pakistan training forum on livestock disease control

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) in collaboration with the livestock and dairy development department Punjab and the China Agriculture University

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) in collaboration with the livestock and dairy development department Punjab and the China Agriculture University

arranged a China-Pakistan training forum on “Livestock Disease Control”

at a local hotel on Wednesday.

Chief Executive Officer Punjab Agriculture Research Board Dr Abid Mahmood presided over the inaugural session and Secretary Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab Muhammad Masood Anwar

chaired concluding session while Chinese Council General Mr Zhao Shiren was the guest of honor.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad , Project Leader College of Veterinary Medicine, China Agriculture University Prof Dr He Cheng, Director Institute of Microbiology (IOM) Prof Dr Aftab Ahmed Anjum,

researchers, stakeholders (dairy, livestock, meat, veterinary pharmaceutical) industries,

Chinese delegation from academia and business industries, livestock department officials,

professionals, UVAS faculty members and students were also present.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Dr Abid Mahmood said that it was direly needed to learn about new technologies and techniques to meet international standards to enhance dairy and meat products export in international markets. He said such training was necessary to learn about new experiences especially to control livestock major diseases and the UVAS collaborative partnership with Chinese academic and business industry would be more beneficial for both countries not only to promote academic and research but also for enhancing export as well.

Masood Anwar said for the enhancing of dairy and meat export in international market the livestock department was actively working to fulfill international standards to establish FMD disease free compartments in Punjab.

Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed urged Chinese to assist the UVAS regarding biologics production, vaccine

development and promote Pak-China linkages to enhance indigenous vaccine with technology transfer.

Mr Zhao Shiren assured his full support and said that he would play a constructive role for successful the

UVAS and Chinese collaboration in promotion of academic, business linkages and for enhancing trade ties between Pakistan and China.

Prof Dr He Cheng acknowledged efforts of the UVAS for arranging successful event and shared the background of the training forum that showed how this forum bridge between two countries in addressing the challenge of controlling major livestock diseases in order to uplift the export of dairy and meat products in China markets.

Dr Aftab Ahmed Anjum spoke about aim and objectives of training, presentation topics and presented vote of thanks.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Business Punjab China Vote Agriculture Hotel University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Market Event From Industry

Recent Stories

Spain PM urges Israel to end 'indiscriminate killi ..

Spain PM urges Israel to end 'indiscriminate killing' in Gaza

4 minutes ago
 Joint Arab and Islamic Summit Concludes and Demand ..

Joint Arab and Islamic Summit Concludes and Demands End to Israeli Aggression, B ..

44 minutes ago
 Inflation, higher rates hit eurozone growth outloo ..

Inflation, higher rates hit eurozone growth outlook

18 minutes ago
 vivo to Celebrate UEFA EURO 2024TM with Football F ..

Vivo to Celebrate UEFA EURO 2024TM with Football Fans Around the World

48 minutes ago
 Punjab Govt. Collects Rs. 290 Billion+ Revenue Thr ..

Punjab Govt. Collects Rs. 290 Billion+ Revenue Through e-Pay Punjab app

58 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 27 paisa against Dollar

Rupee sheds 27 paisa against Dollar

11 minutes ago
Russia admits Ukraine has positions on Russian-hel ..

Russia admits Ukraine has positions on Russian-held bank of Dnipro river

11 minutes ago
 IMF MD hints at impending agreement with Pakistan

IMF MD hints at impending agreement with Pakistan

2 hours ago
 UK inflation falls sharply, relieving pressure on ..

UK inflation falls sharply, relieving pressure on PM Sunak

12 minutes ago
 Expert committee formed to finalize modalities for ..

Expert committee formed to finalize modalities for GDS trading on PSX

10 minutes ago
 Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

10 minutes ago
 Bushra Bibi requests private meeting with Imran Kh ..

Bushra Bibi requests private meeting with Imran Khan in Adiala jail

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan