UVAS holds China-Pakistan training forum on livestock disease control

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) in collaboration with the livestock and dairy development department Punjab and the China Agriculture University

arranged a China-Pakistan training forum on “Livestock Disease Control”

at a local hotel on Wednesday.

Chief Executive Officer Punjab Agriculture Research Board Dr Abid Mahmood presided over the inaugural session and Secretary Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab Muhammad Masood Anwar

chaired concluding session while Chinese Council General Mr Zhao Shiren was the guest of honor.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad , Project Leader College of Veterinary Medicine, China Agriculture University Prof Dr He Cheng, Director Institute of Microbiology (IOM) Prof Dr Aftab Ahmed Anjum,

researchers, stakeholders (dairy, livestock, meat, veterinary pharmaceutical) industries,

Chinese delegation from academia and business industries, livestock department officials,

professionals, UVAS faculty members and students were also present.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Dr Abid Mahmood said that it was direly needed to learn about new technologies and techniques to meet international standards to enhance dairy and meat products export in international markets. He said such training was necessary to learn about new experiences especially to control livestock major diseases and the UVAS collaborative partnership with Chinese academic and business industry would be more beneficial for both countries not only to promote academic and research but also for enhancing export as well.

Masood Anwar said for the enhancing of dairy and meat export in international market the livestock department was actively working to fulfill international standards to establish FMD disease free compartments in Punjab.

Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed urged Chinese to assist the UVAS regarding biologics production, vaccine

development and promote Pak-China linkages to enhance indigenous vaccine with technology transfer.

Mr Zhao Shiren assured his full support and said that he would play a constructive role for successful the

UVAS and Chinese collaboration in promotion of academic, business linkages and for enhancing trade ties between Pakistan and China.

Prof Dr He Cheng acknowledged efforts of the UVAS for arranging successful event and shared the background of the training forum that showed how this forum bridge between two countries in addressing the challenge of controlling major livestock diseases in order to uplift the export of dairy and meat products in China markets.

Dr Aftab Ahmed Anjum spoke about aim and objectives of training, presentation topics and presented vote of thanks.