UVAS holds condolence reference for deceased senior alumni members

(@FahadShabbir)

The University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) on Saturday organised a joint condolence reference in the memory of senior alumni members of UVAS, who passed away recently

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ):The University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) on Saturday organised a joint condolence reference in the memory of senior alumni members of UVAS, who passed away recently.

According to UVAS spokesperson here, the deceased UVAS alumni members were Dr Sher Muhammad, Dr Muhammad Khalid, Dr Muhammad Aslam, Dr Zahoor-ul-Hassan, Dr Masood Ahmad and Col (Retd) Dr Muhammad Jameel Akhtar.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the condolence reference while Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Vice-Chancellor University of Education (UE) Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, Ex- President Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council (PVMC) Dr Muhammad Arshad, families of deceased alumni members and a number of senior veterinarians/professionals were attended the reference physically and many through video link.

Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that in the recent years UVAS set a tradition that after the death of its alumni members to arrange such condolence references to acknowledge their outstanding professional services which performed with full of dedication for the uplift of veterinary profession and development of livestock and poultry sector.

While addressing the condolence reference through video links UE VC Prof Pasha expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demises of senior alumni members of UVAS and sympathized with bereaved families. Prof Dr Masood Rabbani said that all the alumni of UVAS were the real hero and presented the vote of thanks.

Earlier, General Secretary of UVAS Alumni Association Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf spoke about the biographies and contributions of the deceased members.