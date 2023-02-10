UrduPoint.com

UVAS Holds Meeting On Genetically Modification Organisms Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2023 | 08:32 PM

UVAS holds meeting on genetically modification organisms issues

The Department of Animal Nutrition of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged a stakeholders' meeting on 'Genetically Modification Organisms Issues and Future Strategies' here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ):The Department of Animal Nutrition of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged a stakeholders' meeting on 'Genetically Modification Organisms Issues and Future Strategies' here on Friday.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and Vice-Chancellor University of Education Lahore (UE) Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha co-chaired the meeting and sought recommendation/ suggestions and technical input from stakeholders regarding the import of genetically modified vegetable meals for poultry feed under provision of Pakistan biosafety rule.

Vegetable (soybean/ canola/ sunflower) meal is one of the essential ingredients for production of poultry feed. The feed manufacturer and commercial importers need to import such meal from different countries of the world and in order to import these genetically modified meals need to require environmental license from the Pakistan Environment Protection Agency under the provision of Pakistan biosafety rule.

Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that the UVAS always played lead role as a think tank/ troubleshooter to resolve livestock, poultry and dairy industries issues. He said Pakistan is a well-populated country and price of quality meat available on very much high rate due to unavailability of soybean now a days and we already facing stunting and malnutrition issues here in Pakistan.

He said UVAS provide a best platform to poultry stakeholders/professionals where they can share their issues/constraints and recommendations to address poultry sector issues.

Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha urged stakeholders to start social media campaign for creating awareness among general public regarding the adoption of genetically modification organisms techniques for enhancing crops production which is using all over the world and never injurious for human health. He also stressed to constitute a biosafety committee for the assistance of poultry industry to fulfill requirement for attaining license to restart the import of soybean in Pakistan.

President Pakistan Medical Council Prof Dr Ashraf Nizami was the guest of honor while many stakeholders from public and private sectors across Punjab (Pakistan Poultry Association, Buffalo Research Institute, Agriculture Department), academicians, researchers and officials from Livestock Department participated in meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore World Import Education Punjab Social Media Agriculture Lead Price Buffalo University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences All From Industry Share Best

Recent Stories

ECC approves increase in maximum retail price of P ..

ECC approves increase in maximum retail price of Paracetamol products

14 minutes ago
 US Remains Noncommittal on Ukraine Fighter Jet Req ..

US Remains Noncommittal on Ukraine Fighter Jet Request - OSCE Envoy

28 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rahman terms tec ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rahman terms technical education key to succes ..

28 minutes ago
 US Sanctions 5 Bulgarian Officials, 5 Entities for ..

US Sanctions 5 Bulgarian Officials, 5 Entities for Alleged Corruption - Treasury

28 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asks for implementat ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asks for implementation of decisions of Apex Commi ..

28 minutes ago
 8th Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-2023 & PI ..

8th Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-2023 & PIMEC begins at Karachi

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.