UVAS holds meeting on genetically modification organisms issues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Department of Animal Nutrition of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged a stakeholders' meeting on 'Genetically Modification Organisms Issues and Future Strategies' here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ):The Department of Animal Nutrition of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged a stakeholders' meeting on 'Genetically Modification Organisms Issues and Future Strategies' here on Friday.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and Vice-Chancellor University of Education Lahore (UE) Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha co-chaired the meeting and sought recommendation/ suggestions and technical input from stakeholders regarding the import of genetically modified vegetable meals for poultry feed under provision of Pakistan biosafety rule.

Vegetable (soybean/ canola/ sunflower) meal is one of the essential ingredients for production of poultry feed. The feed manufacturer and commercial importers need to import such meal from different countries of the world and in order to import these genetically modified meals need to require environmental license from the Pakistan Environment Protection Agency under the provision of Pakistan biosafety rule.

Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that the UVAS always played lead role as a think tank/ troubleshooter to resolve livestock, poultry and dairy industries issues. He said Pakistan is a well-populated country and price of quality meat available on very much high rate due to unavailability of soybean now a days and we already facing stunting and malnutrition issues here in Pakistan.

He said UVAS provide a best platform to poultry stakeholders/professionals where they can share their issues/constraints and recommendations to address poultry sector issues.

Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha urged stakeholders to start social media campaign for creating awareness among general public regarding the adoption of genetically modification organisms techniques for enhancing crops production which is using all over the world and never injurious for human health. He also stressed to constitute a biosafety committee for the assistance of poultry industry to fulfill requirement for attaining license to restart the import of soybean in Pakistan.

President Pakistan Medical Council Prof Dr Ashraf Nizami was the guest of honor while many stakeholders from public and private sectors across Punjab (Pakistan Poultry Association, Buffalo Research Institute, Agriculture Department), academicians, researchers and officials from Livestock Department participated in meeting.