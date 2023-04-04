UVAS holds meeting to establish e-Rozgaar centre

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Director General (E-Governance) Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Sajid Latif along with his officials visited to the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and called on Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ):Director General (E-Governance) Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Sajid Latif along with his officials visited to the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and called on Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad here on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a detailed meeting was held regarding establishment of e-Rozgaar Center at the UVAS with faculty members & Information Technology experts. Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the meeting while Principal Officer Students Affairs Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Director Information Technology Center Rizwan Saleem, faculty, staff members and officials from (PITB) were present.

The objective of the meeting was to equip public and private sectors universities students of Punjab with skills for enabling them to initiates their own businesses and startups under the consortium on entrepreneurship.

Speaking on the occasion, Sajid Latif said that e-Rozgaar centres in universities would provide hands-on training/guidance to students for taking up online opportunities, freelancing and startups through development of their potential and entrepreneurial skills for earning sustainable income. He also showed willingness for providing necessary possible assistance and consultancy services to the UVAS.