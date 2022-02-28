UrduPoint.com

UVAS Holds Seminar On “Sensitization About Functioning And Working Of Drug & Poison Information Centre (DPIC)”

February 28, 2022

LAHORE ( UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28 Feb, 2022 ) : The Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore organised a seminar on “Sensitization about Functioning and Working of Drug & Poison Information Centre (DPIC)” for students of Doctor of Pharmacy, health care professionals (physician, pharmacists and nurses) here at City Campus on Monday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof DrNasim Ahmad chaired the concluding session of the seminar while Dean Faculty of Bioscience Prof DrHabib-ur-Rehman,Executive Committee Member Lahore Chamber of Commerce MsShamimAkhtar,Director Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences DrTahirMahmood Khan, Dr Tariq MehmoodMian and number of students from public and private institutions were present.

In this seminar experts gave detail lectures to students and professionals. DrTahirMahmood Khanpoke about DPIC, MsShamimAkhtar talked about drug information for community,Dr Tariq MehmoodMianabout drug information service for physicians, DrMunawar Hayat and Dr Allah Bakhsh about the need of drug information services in Pakistan and functioning of DPIC.

The purpose of the seminar was to provide timely, accurate, unbiased drug & poison information services to the community.

