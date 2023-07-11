Open Menu

UVAS Holds Stakeholder Discussion On Livestock Development

Muhammad Irfan Published July 11, 2023 | 06:46 PM

UVAS holds stakeholder discussion on livestock development

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ):The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with the Punjab Agriculture Research Board (PARB) arranged a discussion on livestock development and research at City Campus on Tuesday.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed and Chief Executive (PARB) Dr Abid Mehmood co- chaired the meeting and sought suggestions and technical inputs from stakeholders and identified priority researchable areas for development of the livestock sector and enhancing profitability of poor livestock farming community in the country.

Representatives of dairy industry, stakeholders from public and private organizations, researchers, faculty members from different education institutions and professionals were also present.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed sought suggestions from participants on future necessities of research & development for the livestock sector.

He mentioned that the UVAS was always ready in providing support to professionals and industrialists in the uplift of the livestock sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Abid Mehmood said that the meeting was aimed to provide a platform to stakeholders to discuss important issues, researchable areas and future challenges to boost the livestock sector.

He said the livestock sector had many more opportunities to enhance meat export and dairy value added products.

The participants of the meeting identified areas of breed improvement, milk supply chain & value addition of milk, farm management, good practices, consumer awareness, livestock farmers training,marketing of dairy & livestock products, medicine & vaccine production to curb diseased , packagingtechnology, food security and work force required to compliance standards to boost the sector.

