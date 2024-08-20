Open Menu

UVAS Holds Workshop On Ophthalmological Techniques

Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2024 | 06:39 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Faculty of Veterinary Science of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore in collaboration with Abid Pet Clinic arranged a daylong training workshop on Ophthalmological Techniques here at City Campus Lahore on Tuesday.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Muhammad Younus presided over the inaugural session of the workshop while renowned veterinary surgeon Prof Dr Mazhar Iqbal chaired the concluding session and distributed certificates among participants. Dean Faculty of Veterinary Science Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani, renowned pet practitioners Rana Akmal and a number of faculty members and students were present. Chief Executive Officer Abid Pet Clinic Dr Abid Hussain was the resource person and he delivered an informative lecture to participants.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Muhammad Younus urged participants to learn about latest practical knowledge & skills from renowned pet practitioners regarding ophthalmologic techniques with concentration and it will bring practical competencies in the profession.

He also lauded the organizers for arranging the workshop on the informative topic.

Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani said that such topics are recently added to fill the gap in DVM curriculum, according to modern day needs. She said UVAS doors are always open for providing technical assistance to veterinary professionals. She said, “I hope this workshop will be fruitful especially for learning innovative knowledge & enhancing practical experience as well”.

Various aspects were discussed during training program related to presentation and demonstration of normal eye structure.

