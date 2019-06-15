UrduPoint.com
UVAS Holds Workshop On 'Production Of FMD Virus Vaccine'

Faizan Hashmi 9 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 12:30 AM

The Center for Biologics Production Ravi Campus Pattoki of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged a five days National Training Workshop on "Production of Foot and Mouth Disease Virus Vaccine Using Cell Suspension Culture System"

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ):The Center for Biologics Production Ravi Campus Pattoki of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged a five days National Training Workshop on "Production of Foot and Mouth Disease Virus Vaccine Using Cell Suspension Culture System".

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha chaired the concluding session of the workshop on Friday and gave away certificates to the participants and resource persons.

Prof Dr Khushi Muhammad, Associate Prof Dr Ali Raza Awan and professional participants from different provinces of Pakistan were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Pasha said that such workshops were necessary for networking with renowned experts and sharing innovative knowledge with each other.

He said that the FMD was a deadly disease which caused loss to the national economy. He said that it is our responsibility to adopt the latest international methods and technology for development of the FMD vaccine cell suspension culture system to curb this deadly disease.

The aim of the workshop is to train local staff of the project in FMD vaccine production by using suspension culture system.

Participants were trained on documentation, suspension cell culture system, virus culture, biological titration of FMD virus, inactivation, sterility/ safety tests and formulation of vaccine, etc.

