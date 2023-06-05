UrduPoint.com

UVAS, IFC Discuss Collaboration In Livestock Sector

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2023 | 07:54 PM

UVAS, IFC discuss collaboration in livestock sector

The University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), which is a World Bank group, discussed possible areas of collaboration in agriculture and livestock sectors

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ):The University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), which is a World Bank group, discussed possible areas of collaboration in agriculture and livestock sectors.

A four-member IFC delegation comprising Senior Private Sector Specialist Charles Schneider, Operating Officer Agri Business Muddassir Shafique, Agri Business Specialist Zaheer Ahmad and Private Sector Specialist Reshma Aftab visited the UVAS and called on Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad here on Monday.

The IFC delegation evinced interest in collaboration with the UVAS in livestock, especially in animal protein, meat and vaccine production.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad briefed the delegation on the UVAS academic, research, extension programs and community services. He said that UVAS had strong linkages with the industry and was providing policy guidelines to public and private livestock stakeholders. He said that the university was actively working on addressing the issue of foot and mouth disease (FMD) and got licence for the vaccine production.

He welcomed the IFC desire for collaboration and said UVAS's doors are always open for working with national and international agencies, organisations and industry.

Related Topics

Lahore World Bank Business Agriculture Agri University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Industry

Recent Stories

Russia's Rosatom Completes Pilot Operational Cycle ..

Russia's Rosatom Completes Pilot Operational Cycle of Recycled Nuclear Fuel

16 minutes ago
 General Secretariat for Islamic Awareness Affairs ..

General Secretariat for Islamic Awareness Affairs in Hajj and Umrah guides pilgr ..

16 minutes ago
 CDA aims to make sports Islamabad's identity: Chai ..

CDA aims to make sports Islamabad's identity: Chairman

16 minutes ago
 Call for forging unity against plastic pollution a ..

Call for forging unity against plastic pollution as 'World Environment Day' obse ..

17 minutes ago
 19 dead, 1,204 injured in Punjab road accidents

19 dead, 1,204 injured in Punjab road accidents

17 minutes ago
 Govt successfully navigates challenges faced by Pa ..

Govt successfully navigates challenges faced by Pakistan: Prime Minister Muhamma ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.