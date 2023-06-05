UVAS, IFC discuss collaboration in livestock sector

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ):The University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), which is a World Bank group, discussed possible areas of collaboration in agriculture and livestock sectors.

A four-member IFC delegation comprising Senior Private Sector Specialist Charles Schneider, Operating Officer Agri Business Muddassir Shafique, Agri Business Specialist Zaheer Ahmad and Private Sector Specialist Reshma Aftab visited the UVAS and called on Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad here on Monday.

The IFC delegation evinced interest in collaboration with the UVAS in livestock, especially in animal protein, meat and vaccine production.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad briefed the delegation on the UVAS academic, research, extension programs and community services. He said that UVAS had strong linkages with the industry and was providing policy guidelines to public and private livestock stakeholders. He said that the university was actively working on addressing the issue of foot and mouth disease (FMD) and got licence for the vaccine production.

He welcomed the IFC desire for collaboration and said UVAS's doors are always open for working with national and international agencies, organisations and industry.