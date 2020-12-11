UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UVAS Inks MoU With Animal Health Company

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 12:03 AM

UVAS inks MoU with animal health company

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) and UM Enterprises Karachi, a diagnostics and animal health company, on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for collaborative research and development activities in the field of animal reproduction

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ):The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) and UM Enterprises Karachi, a diagnostics and animal health company, on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for collaborative research and development activities in the field of animal reproduction.

According to a UVAS spokesperson, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and Manager Sales and Services North Pakistan UM Enterprises Karachi Ahmad Masood Qureshi signed the MoU.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that the UVAS was always focusing on promotion of academia and industry linkages for uplift of livestock sector to enhance milk and meat production in the country.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Company University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Industry

Recent Stories

Updated: Mohamed bin Zayed, British PM discuss bil ..

21 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Prince of Wales

21 minutes ago

Govt ready for dialogue with opposition except cor ..

10 minutes ago

Mardan gets mobile water testing laboratory

10 minutes ago

European Airlines Predicted to Register $11.9Bln L ..

13 minutes ago

EU Targets Spread of Terrorist Content Online

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.