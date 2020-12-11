UVAS inks MoU with animal health company

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) and UM Enterprises Karachi, a diagnostics and animal health company, on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for collaborative research and development activities in the field of animal reproduction

According to a UVAS spokesperson, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and Manager Sales and Services North Pakistan UM Enterprises Karachi Ahmad Masood Qureshi signed the MoU.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that the UVAS was always focusing on promotion of academia and industry linkages for uplift of livestock sector to enhance milk and meat production in the country.