UVAS Inks MoU With MEP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 11:13 PM

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) and Market & Employment Project (MEP) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore the potential of indigenous cross-breed ruminants of Mohmand and Bajaur districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

According to UVAS spokesperson, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and Chairman Department of Meat Science and Technology Dr Muhammad Hayat Jaspal and MEP Team Leader Nadeem Bukhari signed the MoU in a ceremony held at UVAS City Campus on Wednesday.

According to the MoU, UVAS would provide services for the assessmentof meat quality standards of the indigenous cross-breed ruminants(sheep and goat) of Mohmand and Bajaur.

