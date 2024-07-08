Open Menu

UVAS Meeting Reviews Arrangements For Poultry Science Conference

Sumaira FH Published July 08, 2024 | 07:03 PM

UVAS meeting reviews arrangements for poultry science conference

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore in collaboration with the Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) arranged a meeting to review arrangements for the 6th Poultry Science Conference (PSC) under the auspices of IPEX-2024

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore in collaboration with the Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) arranged a meeting to review arrangements for the 6th Poultry Science Conference (PSC) under the auspices of IPEX-2024.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Muhammad Younus presided over the meeting while IPEX Chief Organiser Abdul Haye Mehta, Convener PSC Dr Hanif Nazir Ch,Maj (Retd) Syed Javaid Hussain Bukhari, Director Institute of Microbiology Prof Dr Aftab Ahmad Anjum and Director Training Center for Biologics Production Prof Dr Amir Ghafoor Bajwa were also present on the occasion and discussed arrangements for the conference.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Muhammad Younus said that UVAS will provide full support to the Poultry Science Conference &IPEX-2024. He said the poultry science conference will provide an effective platform to poultry professionals and scientific community to get together, brainstorm on burning issues and suggest the way forward.

He also said UVAS sub-campus KBCMA-CVAS Narowal was equipped with state of the art facilities, academics block, clinics, laboratories, computer labs and postmortem rooms, where best clinical treatment facilities are provided to the livestock farming community in addition to practical demonstration to students to enhance practical skills.

During the meeting Abdul Haye Mehta spoke about the background and objectives of conference while Dr Hanif Nazir Chuadhry said that foreign keynote speakers from renowned institutions and organizations will attend the conference and deliver talks on burning issues related to the poultry sector.

Prof Dr Aftab Ahmad Anjum said that conference would comprise interactive and technical sessions, question & answer and poultry science conference etc. Keeping in view the hot topics to come under discussion, maximum participation of people from public and private institutions and research organizations is expected in the conference.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Narowal University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences From Best

Recent Stories

Govt, academia, industry troika imperative to gain ..

Govt, academia, industry troika imperative to gain economic sustainability

8 minutes ago
 NUST think tank holds seminar on “US-China Strat ..

NUST think tank holds seminar on “US-China Strategic Competition: Options for ..

8 minutes ago
 PIC directs SBP to make public list of 1000 loan d ..

PIC directs SBP to make public list of 1000 loan defaulters

9 minutes ago
 UNHCR's delegation led by UN High Commissioner for ..

UNHCR's delegation led by UN High Commissioner for Refugees calls on Amir Muqam

10 minutes ago
 SC issues written order regarding suspension of LH ..

SC issues written order regarding suspension of LHC's decision

10 minutes ago
 Construction work on 300MW Balakot HPP in full swi ..

Construction work on 300MW Balakot HPP in full swing

9 minutes ago
Senior Diplomats pay a Get-acquainted visit to the ..

Senior Diplomats pay a Get-acquainted visit to the “Imagine Monet” area with ..

15 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

15 minutes ago
 LHC orders removal of Parvez Elahi, family from PC ..

LHC orders removal of Parvez Elahi, family from PCL

15 minutes ago
 KSrelief distributes 320 shelter bags in Sudan

KSrelief distributes 320 shelter bags in Sudan

16 minutes ago
 Advisor Tourism grieves over tourists' car acciden ..

Advisor Tourism grieves over tourists' car accident in Chitral

16 minutes ago
 Philippine ambassador visits Dhodial Mansehra to f ..

Philippine ambassador visits Dhodial Mansehra to foster trade relations

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan