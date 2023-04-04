Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

UVAS Observes "World Stray Animal Day"

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2023 | 07:37 PM

UVAS observes "World Stray Animal Day"

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore observed 'World Stray Animal Day' here on Tuesday at City Campus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ):The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore observed 'World Stray Animal Day' here on Tuesday at City Campus.

Principal Officer Students Affairs Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf led the walk while Chairman Department of Pathology Prof DrAsimAslam and a number offaculty members and students participated.

The walk started from the vice chancellor office and culminated in front of the UVAS main lawn after taking around of city campus.

The objective of the day was to sensitize people to show care for stray animals, give them home, food and raise awareness among public about animal welfare standards of living.

Related Topics

Lahore World University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences From

Recent Stories

Google Staff Protesting Mass Layoffs in London

Google Staff Protesting Mass Layoffs in London

5 seconds ago
 US Lawmaker Says Introduced Bills to Cut Nondefens ..

US Lawmaker Says Introduced Bills to Cut Nondefense Spending, Save $1 Trillion O ..

33 seconds ago
 World Bank Slightly Downgrades 2023 South Asia Gro ..

World Bank Slightly Downgrades 2023 South Asia Growth Prospects to 5.6%

27 seconds ago
 US Warns of Tightening Oil Prices in 2024 - Energy ..

US Warns of Tightening Oil Prices in 2024 - Energy Dept.

35 seconds ago
 US Has Plans to Help Ukraine Develop Natural Gas R ..

US Has Plans to Help Ukraine Develop Natural Gas Resources - Energy Dept.

36 seconds ago
 Dubai logs over AED2.7bn in realty transactions Tu ..

Dubai logs over AED2.7bn in realty transactions Tuesday

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.