UVAS observes "World Stray Animal Day"

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ):The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore observed 'World Stray Animal Day' here on Tuesday at City Campus.

Principal Officer Students Affairs Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf led the walk while Chairman Department of Pathology Prof DrAsimAslam and a number offaculty members and students participated.

The walk started from the vice chancellor office and culminated in front of the UVAS main lawn after taking around of city campus.

The objective of the day was to sensitize people to show care for stray animals, give them home, food and raise awareness among public about animal welfare standards of living.