UVAS organizes "Hands-on Training on Lab Animal Handling & Sample Collection"

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :The Department of Physiology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences on Wednesday organized a "Hands-on Training on Lab Animal Handling & Sample Collection" here at City Campus.

UVAS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the concluding ceremony of the training and distributed certificates among participants and resource persons while Dean Faculty of Bio-sciences Prof Dr Habibur Rehman, Chairman Department of Physiology Dr Imtiaz Rabbani were also present.

A number of researchers, undergraduate and postgraduate students participated in the workshop.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad urged that such training workshop must be arranged in future and mentioned more module to be added for upcoming batch related to reproductive physiology, small and large animal housing etc.

He also appreciated the effort of organizer for holding the workshop on informative topic for students.

Earlier, Dr Imtiaz Rabbani spoke about the objectives of the training.

The aim of training was to train undergraduate (final Year) and postgraduate students for lab animalhandling and sample collection related to their research.