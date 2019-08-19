UVAS Pro-VC plants saplings to promote greenery

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ):University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, along with deans, directors and chairmen of different departments, on Monday planted a number of saplings in front of Allama Iqbal Hostel and Khadija-tul-Kubra Hall under the Prime Minister's national plantation campaign.

According to a spokesperson, during a large number of saplings would be planted on all campuses of the UVAS this week, including Ravi Campus Pattoki, Collage of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Jhang, Khan Bahadur Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmad Para-Veterinary School (KBCMA CVAS) Narowal and Para Veterinary Institute Karor Lal Eason Layyah Campus to promote greenery and contribute to national plantation campaign.

Earlier, to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir, the UVAS faculty and staff observed a black day. They wore black armbands in protest against oppression and brutality of Indian forces against innocent Kashmiri people.

Dean Faculty of Bio-Sciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehaman, Dean Faculty of Life Sciences and Business Management Prof Dr Muhammad Azam, Chairman Department of Parasitology Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf while many professors, directors and chairman of different departments were present.