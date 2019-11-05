UVAS signs MoU with Bu-Ali Sina University Iran

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ):The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) and Bu-Ali Sina University Iran signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here on Tuesday to enhance cooperation in scientific educational exchanges.

According to UVAS spokesperson, UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani and President Bu-Ali Sina University Prof Dr Yaghoub Mohammad Ifar signed the MoU in a ceremony held at the City Campus.

Addressing the MoU ceremony, Prof Dr Masood Rabbani spoke about the history of UVAS and its leading role in the development livestock sector in Pakistan.

He said, the UVAS had strong liaison with private sector and working closely with livestock, poultry and dairy industry and focus on problem resolving research by using its knowledge and train manpower to solve different issues of industries.

He said the agreement would be very beneficial for both institutions, especially from enhancing the education and research activities.

According to the MOU, both institutions would exchange professors, student, staff and researchers for conferences, seminars, lessons, congresses, research, training courses, tutoring for degree thesis.

Both the institutions agreed in principle not to nominate more than 5 students or fellows for exchange each academic year.

Both parties would also exchange of publications and scientific-informative material related to fields with each other. They will also jointly organize advanced study courses, seminars, research activities and training courses for the benefit of academics and students of both parties.

Dean Faculty of Bio-sciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf and UVAS faculty members and official from Bu-Ali Sina University including Dr Ali Raza Sazmand were present.