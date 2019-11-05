UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UVAS Signs MoU With Bu-Ali Sina University Iran

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 05:05 PM

UVAS signs MoU with Bu-Ali Sina University Iran

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) and Bu-Ali Sina University Iran signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here on Tuesday to enhance cooperation in scientific educational exchanges

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ):The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) and Bu-Ali Sina University Iran signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here on Tuesday to enhance cooperation in scientific educational exchanges.

According to UVAS spokesperson, UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani and President Bu-Ali Sina University Prof Dr Yaghoub Mohammad Ifar signed the MoU in a ceremony held at the City Campus.

Addressing the MoU ceremony, Prof Dr Masood Rabbani spoke about the history of UVAS and its leading role in the development livestock sector in Pakistan.

He said, the UVAS had strong liaison with private sector and working closely with livestock, poultry and dairy industry and focus on problem resolving research by using its knowledge and train manpower to solve different issues of industries.

He said the agreement would be very beneficial for both institutions, especially from enhancing the education and research activities.

According to the MOU, both institutions would exchange professors, student, staff and researchers for conferences, seminars, lessons, congresses, research, training courses, tutoring for degree thesis.

Both the institutions agreed in principle not to nominate more than 5 students or fellows for exchange each academic year.

Both parties would also exchange of publications and scientific-informative material related to fields with each other. They will also jointly organize advanced study courses, seminars, research activities and training courses for the benefit of academics and students of both parties.

Dean Faculty of Bio-sciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf and UVAS faculty members and official from Bu-Ali Sina University including Dr Ali Raza Sazmand were present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Iran Education Student University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences From Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs showcases services for people of det ..

30 minutes ago

Work on remaining portion of Peshawar ring road so ..

2 minutes ago

ERC launches new development projects in Socotra, ..

37 minutes ago

LHC seeks Punjab govt's reply on smog

42 minutes ago

Russia Registers 27 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

7 minutes ago

Hockey League to help regain lost glory: Shahbaz S ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.