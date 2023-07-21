UVAS syndicate approves Rs. 3.811 bln budget

The Syndicate of University of Veterinary and Animal Science (UVAS) Lahore approved Rs. 3.811 billion budget for the financial year 2023-24 with focus on innovation, applied research, development, improving facilities for quality of education, services and transfer of technology

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ):The Syndicate of University of Veterinary and Animal Science (UVAS) Lahore approved Rs. 3.811 billion budget for the financial year 2023-24 with focus on innovation, applied research, development, improving facilities for quality of education, services and transfer of technology.

Chairing the 72nd Syndicate meeting here on Friday, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that focus was on applied research and development projects for further improving the quality of education, research and services at the university. The value of the ongoing 123 research projects was Rs. 1.153 billion.

Prof Nasim Ahmad told the meeting that Rs. 953.500 million had been allocated for development projects while Rs 873.

500 million would be spent on ongoing projects. Rs. 80.000 million had been allocated for new projects titled 'Provision of Academic Block and Rehabilitation at UVAS, Ravi Campus, Pattoki'. Rs 248 million had been allocated for 'Enhancement of Research Facilities at UVAS Ravi Campus Pattoki'.

The VC said that Rs.1.502 billion were expected to be generated by the university from its own sources. About the deficit, he said the university would try to meet the budget deficit by generating more income from its own resources, by increasing its research-based products and diagnostic and clinical services for stakeholders. Special austerity measures would also be adopted, he added.