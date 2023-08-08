UVAS training session for gardeners

The Estate Department of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), in collaboration with the Punjab Forest Department, arranged a day-long training session for gardeners at UVAS Veterinary Academy here on Tuesday

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed presided over the concluding ceremony and distributed certificates among 25 participants/gardeners while Director Institute of Microbiology Prof Dr Aftab Anjum, Chairperson Department of Veterinary Medicine Dr Jaweria Ali Khan, Forest Officer Saqib Rasheed, Estate Management Officer Lt.

Col. (R) Humayun Warraich and a number of staff members were present.

Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed acknowledged the services and efforts of UVAS gardeners for the promotion of greenery in all campuses. He thanked the Punjab Forest Department for donating plants to the university. Various aspects were discussed during training related to maintenance of lawn, management, planning, design, cultivation of soil, tree cutting, cleaning of leaves, watering of garden, spreading of seeds and preparation of garden beds etc.