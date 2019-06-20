UrduPoint.com
UVAS, US Officials Discuss Food Safety Issues

Thu 20th June 2019 | 11:53 PM

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and officials from the United States discussed food safety issues at a meeting at the City Campus on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ):The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and officials from the United States discussed food safety issues at a meeting at the City Campus on Thursday.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani and Mr Casey E Bean, agricultural counsellor, US embassy Islamabad, co-chaired the meeting. Others in attendance were Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, UVAS food safety experts from different departments and other members of the US delegation Dr Martin Sieber, president/ CEO, US livestock genetics export, Inc. USA, and Asmat Raza, senior agricultural specialist, US embassy.

The meeting discussed various aspects of food safety problems/ issues, their possible solutions, food safety standards and how to ensure safe food availability to consumers. Food safety management, under the umbrella of one health approach related to livestock sector, was also discussed in the meeting.

The UVAS food safety experts spoke about the food safety systems, which could be adopted for improving and ensuring that livestock food products were safe and healthy for eating.

They said that the UVAS was providing different testing facilities for meat and other food analysis, using the latest processing and packaging technologies such as vacuum packing and modified atmospherics packing to keep meat fresh and tasteful for a longer time.

The university is also offering various degree and training programmes on food safety, feedlot fattening, value chain, proper food processing, etc.

The US delegation also visited the Department of Meat Science and Technology, where they saw slaughtering facilities, electric stimulation, meat preserving, chilling and packaging systems, etc. Casey Bean appreciated the facilities available at the Department of Meat Science and Technology.

