UVAS VC Inaugurates 'Bao Arif Residential Block'

Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2023 | 09:33 PM

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad inaugurated 'Bao Arif Residential Block' here in the staff colony of city campus on Wednesday

The newly established residential block comprised of 24 residences (quarters) for 01 to 04 grade employees and each quarter is comprised of two spacious rooms along with attached bath & kitchen with all necessary facilities. This project is completed in two years and cost Rs 35 million.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that UVAS is striving to provide a comfortable accommodation to employees. He advised all the allottees to keep this residential block neat and clean and follow the rules & regulation.

He also reviewed the quality of work and facilities.

He acknowledged the collective effort of UVAS Building & Works Department and Estate Management for the smoothly completion of this project.

Later a ceremony held at UVAS Syndicate room, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad distributed keys among 24 allotees of quarters.

Principal Officer Students Affairs Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Registrar Sajjad Hyder, Project Director Shahnwaz Bukhari, President Non-Teaching Staff Association (NTSA) Asad Shah, Senior Vice President (NTSA) Javed Iqbal and a large number of staff members were present.

The newly established residential block had been associated with former President Non-Teaching Staff Association (NTSA) Muhammad Arif (Late) to recognize his outstanding services for the UVAS employees, who died on November 20, 2020.

