UVAS Working On Finding Antibiotics Alternatives In Poultry: UVAS VC

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 08:06 PM

UVAS working on finding antibiotics alternatives in poultry: UVAS VC

The Department of Poultry Production of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore organized a seminar on the "Use of Antibiotics Alternative in Poultry Industry: Current and Future Prospects" at its Ravi Campus Pattoki on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ):The Department of Poultry Production of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore organized a seminar on the "Use of Antibiotics Alternative in Poultry Industry: Current and Future Prospects" at its Ravi Campus Pattoki on Wednesday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the seminar while Dean Faculty of Animal Production and Technology Prof Dr Anjum Khalique, Dean Faculty of Biosciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, Chairman Department of Poultry Production Prof Dr Athar Mahmood, poultry professionals from public & private sector, students and faculty members attended.

Addressing the inaugural session of the seminar, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said the UVAS was working on anti-microbial resistance with the objective to find out alternatives replacing the use of antibiotics in poultry. He said that injudicious use of antibiotics in humans and livestock was creating the problem of antibiotic resistance in microorganisms. This problems, he said, needs to be addressed by finding out alternatives that could replace the antibiotics without affecting health and efficiency of the birds.

He said the university was working hand in hand with the poultry industry, which was currently the 2nd largest industry after textile in Pakistan.

Prof Nasim said the UVAS had recently been ranked among 351-400 universities in the world by Times Higher Education (THE) Emerging Economies Ranking and was also among top 10 universities of Pakistan because of its quality education, research and services.

Delegates from Punjab University, Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi, Kinnaird College Lahore, World Poultry Science Association- Pakistan branch, poultry farmers, UVAS faculty members and students attended the seminar.

Earlier, Prof Dr Athar Mahmood briefed the participants of the seminar regarding the activities of Department of Poultry Production especially its facilities including Model Ostrich Farm, Compost Unit and Avian Research and Training Center for practical demonstration of students for their research work, linkages/collaboration with poultry industry for the research and capacity building of students. Prof Dr Anjum Khalique presented the vote of thanks.

At the end of the seminar, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad distributed shields among the guest speakers and gave away certificates to the delegates came from WPSA and other institutions.

Two technical sessions were conducted during the seminar, in which poultry experts/professionals including Poultry Consultant from Bio Poul International Dr Hanif Nazir Chaudhry, General Manager Hi-Tech Feeds Dr Muhammad Athar, Chairman Department of Animal Science CVAS Jhang Prof Dr Zafar Hayat and Chief Executive Officer Alltech Pakistan Dr Shahzad Naveed Jadoon spoke about antibiotics reduction strategiesin poultry production, nutritional solutions beyond Antibiotics Growth Promoters (AGPs), nutraceuticals fromfruit wastes as alternative to antibiotics for poultry and Antibiotics Free (ABF) programs and their impact on performance and profitability.

