LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ):The Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) in collaboration with Pakistan Society of Food Scientists and Technologists (PSFST) held a meeting of stakeholders to reviewed arrangements for International Food and Nutrition Conference and Expo.

Vice-Chancellor Prof.Dr Talat Naseer Pasha chaired the meeting and reviewed preparations for the upcoming Food and Nutrition Conference and Expo with the theme of "Innovations and Partnerships in Food Systems for Zero Hunger".The event will be held on November 28-30.

On the occasion,Vice-Chancellor University of the Gambia Prof.Dr Faqir Muhammad Anjum, Director General Punjab Forensics Science Agency Dr Ashraf Tahir, President (PSFST) Prof Dr Masood Sadiq Butt, Chief of Nutrition/SUN Focal Person Aslam Shaheen while other representatives from dairy and food industries, media industry, researchers and professionals from public and private sectors, UVAS faculty members were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Pasha said that Punjab Government had taken many initiatives in the development of food sector and promoting food safety culture to improve the nutrition indicators.

He said food sector had a huge potential and opportunities for professionals and entrepreneurs.He said UVAS would provide its full support for the making of result oriented successful conference.