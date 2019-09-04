UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UVAS,PSFST Hold Meeting In Connection With Int'l Food & Nutrition Conference

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 02:52 PM

UVAS,PSFST hold meeting in connection with Int'l Food & Nutrition Conference

The Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) in collaboration with Pakistan Society of Food Scientists and Technologists (PSFST) held a meeting of stakeholders to reviewed arrangements for International Food and Nutrition Conference and Expo

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ):The Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) in collaboration with Pakistan Society of Food Scientists and Technologists (PSFST) held a meeting of stakeholders to reviewed arrangements for International Food and Nutrition Conference and Expo.

Vice-Chancellor Prof.Dr Talat Naseer Pasha chaired the meeting and reviewed preparations for the upcoming Food and Nutrition Conference and Expo with the theme of "Innovations and Partnerships in Food Systems for Zero Hunger".The event will be held on November 28-30.

On the occasion,Vice-Chancellor University of the Gambia Prof.Dr Faqir Muhammad Anjum, Director General Punjab Forensics Science Agency Dr Ashraf Tahir, President (PSFST) Prof Dr Masood Sadiq Butt, Chief of Nutrition/SUN Focal Person Aslam Shaheen while other representatives from dairy and food industries, media industry, researchers and professionals from public and private sectors, UVAS faculty members were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Pasha said that Punjab Government had taken many initiatives in the development of food sector and promoting food safety culture to improve the nutrition indicators.

He said food sector had a huge potential and opportunities for professionals and entrepreneurs.He said UVAS would provide its full support for the making of result oriented successful conference.

Related Topics

Pakistan Government Of Punjab Punjab Gambia November University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Media Event From Industry

Recent Stories

Comprehensive arrangement made to maintain peace d ..

4 minutes ago

World must take notice of Indian atrocities in IOK ..

4 minutes ago

Russia, India Pledge to Continue Trade, Economic C ..

4 minutes ago

Hong Kong Stocks Soar Amid Reports of Formal Withd ..

4 minutes ago

Moharram procession taken out in Bahawalpur

9 minutes ago

HRCP takes note of deaths in police custody

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.