UW, UOS, Sign MoU To Foster Academic, Research Collaboration
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2025 | 10:07 PM
University of Wah (UW), Pakistan, and University of Sharjah (UOS), UAE, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster academic and research collaboration
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) University of Wah (UW), Pakistan, and University of Sharjah (UOS), UAE, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster academic and research collaboration.
The virtual signing ceremony was held via Microsoft Teams. The MoU aims to establish long-term cooperation in areas such as student and faculty exchange programs, joint research initiatives, supervision of visiting research students, academic staff mobility, and collaborative events, including conferences and workshops.
Representatives from both universities participated in the virtual ceremony. From the University of Wah, attendees included Prof. Dr. Adnan Tariq, Dean, Faculty of Engineering; Prof. Dr. Uzma Ghazanfar, Dean, Faculty of Basic Sciences; Brig. Haroon Abbas Khan (Retd.), Registrar; and Prof. Dr. Amjad Hasan, Director, Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization (ORIC).
The University of Sharjah was represented by Prof.
Abdul Wahab Bin Mohammad, Dean, College of Engineering; Prof. Abdelaziz Soufyane, Director, Office of International Relations; Prof. Syarif Junaidi, Chairman, Department of Mechanical and Nuclear Engineering; and Dr. Muhammad Zubair, Coordinator, Nuclear Engineering Program.
Prof. Dr. Adnan Tariq highlighted collaboration opportunities in engineering, Prof. Dr. Uzma Ghazanfar emphasized potential cooperation in scientific research, and Prof. Dr. Amjad Hasan underscored the importance of international research partnerships. Representing UOS, Prof. Abdul Wahab Bin Mohammad, Dean, College of Engineering, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, calling it a step toward global excellence in engineering education and research.
Both universities are optimistic about this partnership’s potential for knowledge-sharing and innovation, marking a significant milestone in their collaborative efforts.
APP/ajq/378
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Mohammed presents Saudi teacher Mansour Al-Mansour with Global Teache ..
WGS 2025: Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government releases Arab Region SDG Inde ..
Balochistan Govt introduces free treatment for breast cancer, Hemophilia A: Kaka ..
Former SC judge Sheikh Azmat Saeed's funeral to be held on Friday
Minister Imran highlights importance of epilepsy awareness, treatment
Holding peaceful meetings, democratic right of political parties; Irfan Siddique
UW, UOS, sign MoU to foster academic, research collaboration
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends MoU signing between RTA, Boring Company for ‘Dubai ..
Mohammed bin Rashid meets UAE ambassadors during WGS 2025; praises their efforts ..
WGS 2025: Bangladesh’s Interim Leader shares vision of rebuilding society, res ..
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir takes notice of difficulties in Umrah ..
Pakistan’s economy moving in right direction: Advisor
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Balochistan Govt introduces free treatment for breast cancer, Hemophilia A: Kakar3 minutes ago
-
Former SC judge Sheikh Azmat Saeed's funeral to be held on Friday3 minutes ago
-
Minister Imran highlights importance of epilepsy awareness, treatment3 minutes ago
-
Holding peaceful meetings, democratic right of political parties; Irfan Siddique5 minutes ago
-
UW, UOS, sign MoU to foster academic, research collaboration34 seconds ago
-
PPAF hosts consultative session on Women’s Rights and Economic Empowerment21 minutes ago
-
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir takes notice of difficulties in Umrah vaccination, orders ..19 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s economy moving in right direction: Advisor19 minutes ago
-
Resolving public grievances police's top priority: SSP Shoaib19 minutes ago
-
Ahmad Adil's poetry collection "Aalam-e-Imkaan" launched33 minutes ago
-
One killed in Karachi road accident33 minutes ago
-
KP govt launches mass weddings for deserving families9 minutes ago