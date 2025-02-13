Open Menu

UW, UOS, Sign MoU To Foster Academic, Research Collaboration

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2025 | 10:07 PM

University of Wah (UW), Pakistan, and University of Sharjah (UOS), UAE, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster academic and research collaboration

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) University of Wah (UW), Pakistan, and University of Sharjah (UOS), UAE, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster academic and research collaboration.

The virtual signing ceremony was held via Microsoft Teams. The MoU aims to establish long-term cooperation in areas such as student and faculty exchange programs, joint research initiatives, supervision of visiting research students, academic staff mobility, and collaborative events, including conferences and workshops.

Representatives from both universities participated in the virtual ceremony. From the University of Wah, attendees included Prof. Dr. Adnan Tariq, Dean, Faculty of Engineering; Prof. Dr. Uzma Ghazanfar, Dean, Faculty of Basic Sciences; Brig. Haroon Abbas Khan (Retd.), Registrar; and Prof. Dr. Amjad Hasan, Director, Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization (ORIC).

The University of Sharjah was represented by Prof.

Abdul Wahab Bin Mohammad, Dean, College of Engineering; Prof. Abdelaziz Soufyane, Director, Office of International Relations; Prof. Syarif Junaidi, Chairman, Department of Mechanical and Nuclear Engineering; and Dr. Muhammad Zubair, Coordinator, Nuclear Engineering Program.

Prof. Dr. Adnan Tariq highlighted collaboration opportunities in engineering, Prof. Dr. Uzma Ghazanfar emphasized potential cooperation in scientific research, and Prof. Dr. Amjad Hasan underscored the importance of international research partnerships. Representing UOS, Prof. Abdul Wahab Bin Mohammad, Dean, College of Engineering, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, calling it a step toward global excellence in engineering education and research.

Both universities are optimistic about this partnership’s potential for knowledge-sharing and innovation, marking a significant milestone in their collaborative efforts.

