Uzair Baloch admitted committing heinous crimes in his 164 statement: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Communication Murad Saeed Thursday said the gangster Uzair Baloch had admitted committing heinous crimes including assassinations, extortions and organizing gangs of bandits on behalf of the highest leadership of Pakistan Peoples Party.

Responding to a Point of Orders in National Assembly, he read the confessional statement of Uzair said the hardened criminal in his statement under section 164 has already admitted purchasing weapons during his stay in jail from 2013 to 2018 and assassinated people on behalf of PPP leadership that too with the help of Karachi police.

He said Uzair also admitted receiving extortions on persuasion of ruling PPP leadership. Uzair admitted doling out 500 government jobs to criminals with the help of Senator Yousaf Baloch. Uzair also admitted occupying 14 sugar mills and handing over to Asif Ali Zardari.

Murad said the gangster also admitted sending 20 criminals to Bilawal House Karachi for browbeating the neighbours, who ultimately agreed to sell their house to PPP leadership on throw away prices.

Murad had to stop his speech when Ms Shagufta Rehmani pointed out the quorum. Deputy speaker suspended the proceedings till completion of the quorum. Later the deputy speaker adjourned the proceedings till Friday morning.

Earlier, Ghous Bakhsh Mehar , Aslam Khan, demanded security. Aslam Khan a PTI MNA from Karachi said he lives in a sensitive area of 90 and badly needs security due to peculiar situation of his constituency. He asked Sindh government to take immediate action.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan asked the Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri to refer the issue to standing committee on Interior for further deliberation and probe.