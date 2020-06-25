ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Thursday said the life of Uzair Baloch, the main accused of Lyari gang war, was at risk from those who were the beneficiaries of the murders of Murtaza Bhutto, Khalid Shehenshah, Bilal Sheikh and others.

He was the main accused of all the murder cases as deposed by three witnesses before the joint investigation team (JIT), he said while talking to a private news channel.

Ali Zaidi said the JIT report against Uzair Baloch had been concealed on the pretext of 'security concerns' but it was made public after the judgment of the Sindh High Court on his petition, revealing the Names of those behind the murders, who were sitting in the parliament.

To a question, the minister said he had never asked for giving Uzair Baloch into the custody of a federal agency for his safety. He, however, handed over to the Rangers, he added.

To another question, he said the credit of taking an across the board action against gangsters in Karachi went to the Rangers. The then Sindh chief minister was even unaware about Uzair Baloch's his close association with the gangsters, he added.