Uzair Ghazali Demands Freedom On Oct 27, 1947, Occupation Anniversary
Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Hurriyat leader Uzair Ahmad Ghazali Saturday appeals to UN to hold India accountable for state-sponsored terrorism and human rights violations in Kashmir, condemning October 27, 1947, as the start of India's illegal occupation, rejected by Kashmiris demanding self-determination and freedom.
In a video message aired on ptv news, he said October 27 is indeed an unforgettable day, marking 75 years since India's illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir began in 1947.
This day is observed as Kashmir Black Day, condemning India's continued control over the disputed territory.
Kashmiris reject India's illegal occupation and brutal actions, viewing them as a blatant violation of UN resolutions, he said, adding, despite widespread human rights abuses, including extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances, Kashmiris remain resolute in their struggle for self-determination.
"We urge the United Nations to take immediate notice of India's state-sponsored terrorism and egregious human rights violations in our occupied land," he demanded.
Aziz emphasized that the Kashmiris will no longer tolerate Indian oppression, adding, we demand complete independence and self-determination, as guaranteed by UN resolutions.
The international community must intervene to stop India's human rights abuses in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he added.
Recent Stories
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels
Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM
Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..
Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwat
Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation, security concerns at SCO, BR ..
President strongly condemns attack on mosque in Lakki Marwat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rasm-e-Chehlum of former federal secretary ombudsman held2 minutes ago
-
'India fails to stifle Kashmiri resistance despite military might' : Zahid Safi says2 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to sub-inspector Haider Ali Shah, martyred by criminal elements12 minutes ago
-
Kashmir's occupation a day of unrelenting despair, says Altaf Wani32 minutes ago
-
IHC directs CDA to complete license renewal for TJ restaurant in 7 days32 minutes ago
-
Sub-Inspector Haider Ali Shah martyred in firing of unknown assailants32 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris worldwide to observe Black Day tomorrow against Indian occupation32 minutes ago
-
APHC leadership urges Kashmiris to observe Black Day tomorrow32 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment operation seals 18 shops,removes 195 banners32 minutes ago
-
Sub-Inspector Haider Ali Shah Martyred in firing of unknown assailants52 minutes ago
-
India’s invasion of Kashmir root cause of conflict and unrest in South Asia region: Altaf Wani1 hour ago
-
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today1 hour ago