Uzair Ghazali Demands Freedom On Oct 27, 1947, Occupation Anniversary

Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2024 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Hurriyat leader Uzair Ahmad Ghazali Saturday appeals to UN to hold India accountable for state-sponsored terrorism and human rights violations in Kashmir, condemning October 27, 1947, as the start of India's illegal occupation, rejected by Kashmiris demanding self-determination and freedom.

In a video message aired on ptv news, he said October 27 is indeed an unforgettable day, marking 75 years since India's illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir began in 1947.

This day is observed as Kashmir Black Day, condemning India's continued control over the disputed territory.

Kashmiris reject India's illegal occupation and brutal actions, viewing them as a blatant violation of UN resolutions, he said, adding, despite widespread human rights abuses, including extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances, Kashmiris remain resolute in their struggle for self-determination.

"We urge the United Nations to take immediate notice of India's state-sponsored terrorism and egregious human rights violations in our occupied land," he demanded.

Aziz emphasized that the Kashmiris will no longer tolerate Indian oppression, adding, we demand complete independence and self-determination, as guaranteed by UN resolutions.

The international community must intervene to stop India's human rights abuses in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

