Uzbek Ambassador Briefs Media On Polls In His Country

Arslan Farid 1 minute ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 09:00 PM

Uzbek ambassador briefs media on polls in his country

Ambassador of Uzbekistan Furqat Sidiqov has stated that Uzbekistanis staying on the eve of a major political process - election of deputies to Legislative Chamber and deputies to Municipal Councils

Islamabad,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th October, 2019) Ambassador of Uzbekistan Furqat Sidiqov has stated that Uzbekistanis staying on the eve of a major political process - election of deputies to Legislative Chamber and deputies to Municipal Councils.These elections will play an important role in implementing democratic reforms, as well as achieving strategic development goals for a long period.

The ambassador informed the participants that from September 20 of this year has been started parliamentary elections campaign. The election day is fixed on December 22 of this year.Five political parties to nominate their candidates.

They will compete for 150 seats in the Oliiy Majlis (legislative chamber of the parliament). More than 20 million voters, including 2 million young people will vote first time.

For the first time, parliamentary elections will be held inaccordance with the new Electoral Code of Uzbekistan.

Dr. Mehmood Ul Hassan Khan, regional expert Uzbekistan and CIS, in his speech emphasized that upcoming elections will be another vivid reflectionof the progressive democratic ideas in Uzbekistan.

The principles of amulti-party system, political pluralism, pluralism of opinions, opennessand transparency, tolerance are increasingly being strengthened withinthese elections.Participants of the briefing highly evaluated the fact that upcoming elections in Uzbekistan is an important political event on the country's further transition to democracy. Ends/

