Uzbek Ambassador calls on Air Chief, lauds professionalism of PAF personnel

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Aybek Arif Usmanov called on Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu and lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) personnel here on Thursday.

The meeting was focused on areas of mutual interest and regional developments, a PAF news release said.

During the meeting, the Chief of the Air Staff shared his pragmatic policy decisions aimed at modernizing Pakistan Air Force through the smart acquisition of niche technologies, upgradation of infrastructure and revitalization of operational and training domains.

The Air Chief emphasized the longstanding religious, cultural and historical bond between Pakistan and Uzbekistan which was exemplified through robust bilateral relations.

He also reiterated his unwavering commitment to enhancing the existing ties in realms of military-to-military cooperation and training.

Highlighting the bond of brotherhood between the two nations, the Air Chief said, "Pakistan values its strong diplomatic, economic and defence relationship with Uzbekistan which is based on convergence on all important issues relating to regional peace, security and stability." The Ambassador of Uzbekistan expressed his admiration for the exceptional progress made by Pakistan Air Force, particularly in the area of indigenization.

He pledged to play his role in further improving the existing bilateral ties at all levels and expressed his desire to consolidate cooperation in various fields including training, emerging technologies and mutual cooperation in the aviation industry.

The meeting between the Chief of the Air Staff and the Ambassador of Uzbekistan is a testament to the deep-rooted friendship and unwavering commitment between the two nations to work towards a peaceful and stable region.