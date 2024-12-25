Open Menu

Uzbek Ambassador Extends Greetings On 'Quaid-e-Azam Day’

December 25, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Ambassador of Uzbekistan of Uzbekistan to Pakistan, Alisher Tukhtaev on Wednesday extended warm greetings on ‘Quaid-e-Azam Day’ to the Pakistan’s nations and emphasized to follow the vision of the founder of Pakistan Quaid- e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

In a message released here, the Ambassador of Uzbekistan said that this day honours the remarkable legacy of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, whose vision and determination continue to inspire unity and progress.

He said that today, 25th December, “we proudly observe Quaid-e-Azam Day, the birthday of the great leader and founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

His legacy serves as an inspiration to all who seek justice, unity, and progress, he said.

The Ambassador said that Quaid-e-Azam laid the foundation for an independent Pakistan, setting an example of resilience and dedication to his people.

May his principles continue to lead us to new heights, reminding us that the strength of any nation lies in unity and mutual respect.

In his message on this auspicious day, he said that the fraternal relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan have deep historical and cultural roots.

Today, “we continue to build bridges of friendship and cooperation, strengthen our ties and discover new horizons.

He wished that may this brotherhood grow even stronger, and our joint efforts bring prosperity and development to our nations!

The Uzbek envoy said that Uzbekistan and Pakistan share a common desire for peace, mutual understanding, and progress and “I firmly believe that our cooperation will set an example for the entire region.”

“I sincerely wish the people of Pakistan prosperity, harmony and success! May every day bring you joy, peace and a bright future! with respect and best wishes.”

More Stories From Pakistan