Uzbek defence delegation calls on Secretary Defence Production

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) A high level defence delegation of Uzbekistan headed by Director General of Defence Industry Agency, Mansurjon Ibodullaev called on Secretary Ministry of Defence Production, Lt Gen (R) Muhammad Chiragh Haider here on Tuesday.

The Secretary Defence Production warmly welcomed the delegation, a news release said.

He appreciated existing relations between the two countries in the domain of defence Production.

The visiting delegation also held a delegation level meeting with high officials of Ministry of Defence Production.

During the meeting both sides stressed on the need to explore avenues for joint ventures in the field of defence production.

It was further emphasized that the existing cordial relations between the two countries be translated into active cooperation in the defence production sector.

However, matters of mutual interest were also discussed including visit of Uzbek experts to Defence Production Establishments of Pakistan.