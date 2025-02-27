Open Menu

Uzbek Deputy Defence Minister Calls On CJCSC

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2025 | 01:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister of Defence and Commander of the Air Defence Forces and Air Force, Major General Burkhanov Akhmad Jamalovich called on the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza on Thursday at the Joint Staff Headquarters.

During the meeting, both sides discussed matters of bilateral strategic interest, with a particular focus on the evolving regional security situation.

Both sides expressed a keen interest in strengthening bilateral military-to-military cooperation, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

Earlier, upon arrival at the Joint Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned-out tri-services contingent presented a Guard of Honour to the visiting dignitary.

