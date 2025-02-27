Uzbek Deputy Defence Minister Calls On CJCSC
Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2025 | 01:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister of Defence and Commander of the Air Defence Forces and Air Force, Major General Burkhanov Akhmad Jamalovich called on the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza on Thursday at the Joint Staff Headquarters.
During the meeting, both sides discussed matters of bilateral strategic interest, with a particular focus on the evolving regional security situation.
Both sides expressed a keen interest in strengthening bilateral military-to-military cooperation, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.
The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.
Earlier, upon arrival at the Joint Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned-out tri-services contingent presented a Guard of Honour to the visiting dignitary.
Recent Stories
Ahmed Al Sayegh attends Japanese Embassy’s reception of Emperor’s birthday
UAE leaders congratulate President of Dominican Republic on Independence Day
UAE Floating Hospital in Al-Arish treats thousands of Palestinians in first year
World must act to end violence in Palestinian territories: UN Human Rights Chief
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2025
New border crossing starts operation in Fujairah
UAE investments in Türkiye exceed $6 bn in recent years
'Future 100' companies of 2024 announced at Investopia 2025
Sultan Al Qasimi attends closing of 34th Sharjah Theatre Days
Investopia hosts inaugural Business & Investors Conference for Arab Countries, C ..
Hamed bin Zayed inaugurates Khalifa University Research & Innovation Exhibition ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh livestock department organizes poultry disease diagnosis training3 minutes ago
-
Uzbek Deputy Defence Minister calls on CJCSC3 minutes ago
-
Murderer awarded death sentence3 minutes ago
-
KP Govt to extend health card facility for overseas Pakistani workers13 minutes ago
-
RPO Dera pays surprise visit to Paroa police station13 minutes ago
-
'World Civil Defence Day' observed at govt college13 minutes ago
-
13 outlaws held13 minutes ago
-
Court awards death penalty to one,life term to three over killing delivery boy23 minutes ago
-
Inter-provincial thief gang busted23 minutes ago
-
Eight power pilferers nabbed53 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes over 205 kg drugs in four operations53 minutes ago
-
Deputy Commissioner visits Murad Trust Eye Hospital to review facilities53 minutes ago