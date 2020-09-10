UrduPoint.com
Uzbek Deputy PM Calls On Army Chief

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 22 seconds ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 04:58 PM

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister Sardor Umurzakov discussed regional security and connectivity.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 10th, 2020) Deputy Prime Minister for Investment and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ, Rawalpindi on Thursday.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest with special emphasis on regional security situation and connectivity were discussed.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army's contributions for peace and stability in the region. Both pledged to support the vision for the better regional connectivity and improved security.

