Uzbek Deputy PM lauds professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov Tuesday called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza here at Joint Staff Headquarters and lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces besides acknowledging the country's sacrifices, rendered in fight against terrorism.

During the meeting, matters of bilateral strategic interests with specific emphasis on evolving regional security situation, particularly in Afghanistan and further strengthening of security and defence cooperation between the two brotherly countries were brought under discussion, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

On the occasion, the CJCSC said: "Pakistan is keen to expand its existing bilateral military-to-military cooperation with Uzbekistan as part of Pakistan's ongoing upward trajectory in defence ties with the regional countries." Sardor Umurzakov commended the Pakistan Armed Forces for their role in safeguarding the vital national interests of the country and defending its sovereignty/ territorial integrity.

The dignitaries also dilated upon measures to enhance the level and scope of military engagements between both countries and reaffirmed to continue to forge deeper ties.