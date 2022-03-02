Uzbek Deputy Secretary of Security Council calls on Dr Moeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Uzbekistan Babur Usmanov Wednesday called on National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf here and discussed issues of mutual interest, including bilateral relations and the prevailing regional and global situation.

Both the dignitaries discussed the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and stressed the importance of peace and stability in Afghanistan, said a news release.

During the meeting, the two sides stressed on the importance of regional ties and economic development of the entire region.

Deputy Secretary of the Security Council Babur Usmanov is part of the Uzbek delegation led by the President of Uzbekistan, which will arrive in Islamabad on Thursday.