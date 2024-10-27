- Home
- Pakistan
- Uzbek election chief welcomes Pakistani senators as observers, emphasizes growing cooperation
Uzbek Election Chief Welcomes Pakistani Senators As Observers, Emphasizes Growing Cooperation
Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2024 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Chairman, Senator Irfan Siddiqui has met with Chief of the Central Election Commission of Uzbekistan, Zayniddin Nizamkhdjaev during an official visit.
The Pakistani delegation, led by Senator Irfan Siddiqui and comprising Senator Sarmad Ali and Senator Amir Chishti, is in Uzbekistan at the invitation of the Uzbek Election Commission, serving as international observers for the parliamentary elections.
Nizamkhdjaev warmly welcomed the delegation and expressed appreciation for their participation as observers. He highlighted the strong bilateral ties between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, emphasizing the importance of collaboration across multiple sectors.
The delegation visited various polling stations, where they observed a well-organized electoral process.
The delegation leader, Senator Irfan Siddiqui praised Uzbekistan’s hospitality, and arrangements. He conveyed their deep sense of connection with Uzbekistan, with some members expressing that “Uzbekistan feels like our second home.”
Senator Irfan Siddiqui extended their sincere gratitude to the government and people of Uzbekistan for their warmth and cooperation.
Nizamkhdjaev conveyed his goodwill towards the Pakistani senators, voicing hope for sustained cooperation between the two nations. He acknowledged the importance of deepening ties beyond parliamentary relations, especially in fostering people-to-people connections.
This visit underscored the mutual commitment to strengthening Pakistan-Uzbekistan relations, paving the way for enhanced cooperation and understanding across diverse areas.
Recent Stories
Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Speakers condemn Indian atrocities in IIOJK, urge inl't community to play its part12 seconds ago
-
Lahore Railway station littered, lacked security despite promises of improvement15 seconds ago
-
Hussain Nawaz visits Data Darbar23 seconds ago
-
Pakistan stands with Kashmiris for right to self-determination: Anwar-ul-Haq26 seconds ago
-
Dolphin Squad arrests mobile phone snatcher34 seconds ago
-
Kashmir Black Day rally staged at Jaranwala38 seconds ago
-
Writers, Intellctuals pays tribute to Shah Ubaid11 minutes ago
-
Nationwide polio campaign from Monday11 minutes ago
-
Pakistanis, Kashmiris observed Black Day against decades of Indian occupation11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan incomplete without Kashmir: Sahibzada Qasmi11 minutes ago
-
PPP’s delegation calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif11 minutes ago
-
Drug-peddler held, over 12kg drugs recovered21 minutes ago