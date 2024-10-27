Open Menu

Uzbek Election Chief Welcomes Pakistani Senators As Observers, Emphasizes Growing Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2024 | 07:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Chairman, Senator Irfan Siddiqui has met with Chief of the Central Election Commission of Uzbekistan, Zayniddin Nizamkhdjaev during an official visit.

The Pakistani delegation, led by Senator Irfan Siddiqui and comprising Senator Sarmad Ali and Senator Amir Chishti, is in Uzbekistan at the invitation of the Uzbek Election Commission, serving as international observers for the parliamentary elections.

Nizamkhdjaev warmly welcomed the delegation and expressed appreciation for their participation as observers. He highlighted the strong bilateral ties between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, emphasizing the importance of collaboration across multiple sectors.

The delegation visited various polling stations, where they observed a well-organized electoral process.

The delegation leader, Senator Irfan Siddiqui praised Uzbekistan’s hospitality, and arrangements. He conveyed their deep sense of connection with Uzbekistan, with some members expressing that “Uzbekistan feels like our second home.”

Senator Irfan Siddiqui extended their sincere gratitude to the government and people of Uzbekistan for their warmth and cooperation.

Nizamkhdjaev conveyed his goodwill towards the Pakistani senators, voicing hope for sustained cooperation between the two nations. He acknowledged the importance of deepening ties beyond parliamentary relations, especially in fostering people-to-people connections.

This visit underscored the mutual commitment to strengthening Pakistan-Uzbekistan relations, paving the way for enhanced cooperation and understanding across diverse areas.

