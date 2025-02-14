Open Menu

Uzbek Envoy Calls On Punjab Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2025 | 10:00 PM

Uzbek envoy calls on Punjab governor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Uzbekistan Ambassador to Pakistan Alisher Tukhtaev called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and discussed way to promote bilateral trade between the two countries during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Friday.

Political Advisor to Governro Punjab Rohail Ikram was also present in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that Uzbekistan is our brotherly Islamic country and the two countries share many values, including religion, history and culture. He said that there is a need to further promote mutual relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan in various fields. The Governor Punjab said that Pakistan’s textiles, leather products and medical equipment are of high quality.

He said that due to the positive policies of the current government, the country's economy and other sectors have started to stabilize .

The Governor of Punjab said that imports and exports between Pakistan and Uzbekistan should increase. He said that exchanges of delegations of chambers and organizing expos between Pakistan and Uzbekistan are the need of the hour so that the trade of both countries can be improved. The Governor of Punjab further said that there should be maximum exchanges of business delegations between the two countries, which will further improve relations between the two countries in various sectors.

Uzbek Ambassador Alisher Takhtayev said that Pakistan and Uzbekistan have excellent and cordial relations. He reiterated the need to further expand bilateral relations between the two countries in trade and culture. On this occasion, the Ambassador of Uzbekistan also invited the Governor of Punjab to visit Uzbekistan.

Recent Stories

UAE Wrestling Federation launches new strategy to ..

UAE Wrestling Federation launches new strategy to enhance sport of wrestling

17 minutes ago
 World’s best triathletes to descend on Hudayriya ..

World’s best triathletes to descend on Hudayriyat Island for Modon World Triat ..

31 minutes ago
 UAE broadens visa-on-arrival to Indian nationals

UAE broadens visa-on-arrival to Indian nationals

32 minutes ago
 34th Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge set for thrilling ..

34th Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge set for thrilling showdown

1 hour ago
 European Commission views Trump's proposed 'recipr ..

European Commission views Trump's proposed 'reciprocal' trade policy as step in ..

1 hour ago
 FOCP leads initiatives during 10th Gulf Cancer Awa ..

FOCP leads initiatives during 10th Gulf Cancer Awareness Week

2 hours ago
Punjab Job Center Exhibits at LUMS Job Fair 2025, ..

Punjab Job Center Exhibits at LUMS Job Fair 2025, Fostering Youth-Industry Netwo ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs empowers Emirati talent with open da ..

Dubai Customs empowers Emirati talent with open day for private sector opportuni ..

2 hours ago
 Smartphone Toughness Explained: How realme Smartph ..

Smartphone Toughness Explained: How realme Smartphones are Built to Last

2 hours ago
 Supreme Organising Committee of IDEX, NAVDEX 2025, ..

Supreme Organising Committee of IDEX, NAVDEX 2025, International Defence Confere ..

2 hours ago
 SCCF 2025 launches with display of over 400 vintag ..

SCCF 2025 launches with display of over 400 vintage automobiles

2 hours ago
 Calidus to debut advanced, innovative military veh ..

Calidus to debut advanced, innovative military vehicles, aircraft, equipment, sy ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan