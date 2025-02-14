Uzbek Envoy Calls On Punjab Governor
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2025 | 10:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Uzbekistan Ambassador to Pakistan Alisher Tukhtaev called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and discussed way to promote bilateral trade between the two countries during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Friday.
Political Advisor to Governro Punjab Rohail Ikram was also present in the meeting.
Speaking on the occasion, Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that Uzbekistan is our brotherly Islamic country and the two countries share many values, including religion, history and culture. He said that there is a need to further promote mutual relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan in various fields. The Governor Punjab said that Pakistan’s textiles, leather products and medical equipment are of high quality.
He said that due to the positive policies of the current government, the country's economy and other sectors have started to stabilize .
The Governor of Punjab said that imports and exports between Pakistan and Uzbekistan should increase. He said that exchanges of delegations of chambers and organizing expos between Pakistan and Uzbekistan are the need of the hour so that the trade of both countries can be improved. The Governor of Punjab further said that there should be maximum exchanges of business delegations between the two countries, which will further improve relations between the two countries in various sectors.
Uzbek Ambassador Alisher Takhtayev said that Pakistan and Uzbekistan have excellent and cordial relations. He reiterated the need to further expand bilateral relations between the two countries in trade and culture. On this occasion, the Ambassador of Uzbekistan also invited the Governor of Punjab to visit Uzbekistan.
